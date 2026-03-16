Azercell launched an educational initiative for children requiring special care (PHOTO)

The company’s social initiative “The Future Starts With You! – Learn, Grow, Share” has been successfully completed

Azercell implemented the project “The Future Starts With You! – Learn, Grow, Share”, aimed at supporting children requiring special care by expanding educational opportunities and fostering their social integration.

The initiative was carried out at Children’s Home No. 1, a social service institution under the Social Services Agency operating under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The three-month program covered topics such as social skills development, self-expression and creative thinking, as well as digital literacy and online safety. Participants also gained practical knowledge of pedestrian safety rules and basic first aid. The sessions were conducted by Azercell specialists together with Gulsum Mammadova, Project Coordinator at the University of Chicago.

The project became part of Azercell’s broader initiatives aimed at expanding educational opportunities for children and supporting the development of their practical skills.