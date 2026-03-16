Azerbaijan releases data on investments made in Balakhani Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Since its inception in 2017, the total investment in the Balakhani Industrial Park has amounted to 57 million manat ($33.5 million), said Orkhan Jabbarov, head of the press service of Tamiz Shahar OJSC, Trend reports.

During an information tour for journalists organized as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF), Jabbarov highlighted that enterprises within the park have collectively produced goods valued at 416 million manat ($244.7 million) over the same period.

He further noted that products manufactured through recycling, amounting to 32 million manat ($18.8 million), have been exported to foreign markets. The park specializes in the recycling of used engine and cooking oils.

Jabbarov emphasized that the state plays a significant role in supporting efficient waste management practices, with residents benefiting from exemptions on value-added tax, land tax, and customs duties on imported production equipment.

Furthermore, the official also underscored the critical role of effective waste management in fostering a sustainable urban model.

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