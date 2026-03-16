Azerbaijan reveals annual energy output from solid waste incineration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Baku Municipal Solid Waste Incineration Plant is capable of processing 500,000 tons of household waste annually, Arif Karimov, Deputy Head of the Utilization Department at "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC, Trend reports.

Speaking during a tour of the company’s facilities, Karimov noted that the plant generates approximately 200 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each year from incinerated waste.

“This is enough to power around 110,000 households, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a city the size of Ganja,” the official said.

Karimov added that 15% of the energy produced is used to meet the plant’s internal needs, while the remainder is transferred to the State Energy Network.

Furthermore, Karimov explained that emissions from the incineration process are treated in a specialized reactor to absorb toxic gases. Daily, 24% of the incinerated waste becomes bottom ash, which is repurposed as an alternative construction material, particularly as a base layer for roads. A small fraction, 3.9%, results in hazardous ash, which is sent to a designated waste disposal site.

He emphasized that the plant serves as a “lung” for Baku, reducing environmental impact while turning waste into energy.

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