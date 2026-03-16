Eurasia continues to thrive in investment despite global FDI decline – EDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Despite a global decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, regional investment cooperation within the Eurasian region continues to strengthen, Trend reports.

The issue was raised by Alexander Zaboev, Head of the Centre for Integration Studies at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), during an online presentation of the analytical report.

In an online presentation of the analytical report titled "Investment Dynamics in the Eurasian Region – Results and Trends", Zaboev highlighted that global FDI fell by 11% in 2024 compared to 2023, marking a second consecutive year of decline.

In contrast, the countries within the Eurasian region are experiencing a positive shift. Mutual FDI among regional nations continues to rise, demonstrating resilience in the face of global investment contraction. According to EDB data, the volume of mutual FDI increased from $43.4 billion in 2021 to $48.4 billion in the first half of 2025.

Zaboev attributed this growth in regional investment cooperation to the ongoing global deglobalization trends, which have put broader international investment flows under pressure.