Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets president of Inter-Parliamentary Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, met with Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who is visiting the country to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The meeting focused on the significance of the Baku Forum and the discussions taking place within its framework. Speaker Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue amid current regional and international tensions, emphasizing that the Global Baku Forum serves as an important platform for addressing many issues of concern to the international community.

Ackson also underlined the Forum’s importance as an international platform. She praised the crucial role and initiatives of President Ilham Aliyev in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that these efforts represent a model for resolving disputes between states.

The discussion further touched upon international cooperation. Both sides expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s active participation in the IPU and the current level of cooperation between the parliament and the organization. Additionally, exchanges were held regarding collaboration between the IPU and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

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