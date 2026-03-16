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Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 March 2026 19:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

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Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Members of the Presidential Administration and the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan inspected the first residential neighborhood in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavend district on March 16, Trend reports.

A tourism development strategy and information on a hotel project in Hadrut that is scheduled for repair were also shared with the Headquarters members.

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Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Coordination Headquarters members inspect several facilities in Hadrut (PHOTO)
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