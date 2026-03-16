Kazakhstan’s trade with EAEU nations sees robust growth
Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia
Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with EAEU countries in January 2026 reached $2.157 billion.
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