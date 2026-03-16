EBRD set to provide financing package to Bank CenterCredit in Kazakhstan
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a financing package of up to $200 million in local currency equivalent to Kazakhstan’s third-largest commercial lender Bank CenterCredit (BCC).
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