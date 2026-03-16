Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss deepening interparliamentary cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 16. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliyev discussed the deepening of interparliamentary cooperation with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov on March 16, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

Mamataliyev noted that strengthening cooperation with brotherly Azerbaijan is one of the priority areas of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

“We need to strengthen the established interparliamentary cooperation in order to successfully implement all agreements,” he said.

The speaker emphasized the Kyrgyz Parliament’s readiness for close cooperation with the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“We need to actively continue contacts at the level of профильных committees and friendship groups, as parliamentary diplomacy plays a special role in developing the strategic partnership between our countries,” Mamataliyev added.

In turn, Ambassador Gandilov thanked the speaker for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

He also provided detailed information about the projects being implemented between the two countries, including investment activities carried out through the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund. In particular, Gandilov noted that the fund’s authorized capital has been increased to $100 million, with these resources being directed toward major projects on an interest-free basis.

The sides also discussed joint work in the trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as interparliamentary cooperation within international organizations.

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