Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss regional energy security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 16. Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan Julie Stufft discussed regional energy security, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

During the dialogue, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening energy partnerships. They also addressed the stable operation of export routes to global markets. In this context, the strategic importance of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector was highlighted, which continues to serve as a foundation for the economic relations between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to constructive collaboration with major U.S. companies, Chevron and ExxonMobil, which remain key partners in implementing flagship oil and gas projects, including Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.

The parties also discussed in detail the prospects for developing the coal sector, particularly in the areas of deep coal processing and coal chemistry. Planned projects in Kazakhstan include the production of ammonia, urea, synthetic gas, and diesel fuel, involving both international and domestic companies.

The ministry noted that Kazakhstan is interested in expanding cooperation in the “clean coal” sector, aimed at improving coal generation efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their intention to continue active dialogue within the framework of Strategic Energy Cooperation, promoting the investment attractiveness of the energy sector in both countries.

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