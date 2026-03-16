Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov discussed prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations during a phone conversation, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During the call, Japarov congratulated Tokayev on the successful holding of the nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan and noted that the voting results reflected broad public support for the course of political and socio-economic modernization being implemented in the country.

Tokayev, in turn, expressed gratitude for Kyrgyzstan’s support and the participation of observers from the country in monitoring the referendum, emphasizing that the constitutional reforms are aimed at improving the efficiency of public administration and enhancing citizens’ well-being.

The presidents also reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening the strategic partnership and allied ties between the two countries.

In addition, the leaders exchanged views on current regional and international issues and reviewed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

The republican referendum was held in Kazakhstan on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Voters were asked to decide on the adoption of a new Constitution. The draft was prepared taking into account proposals from citizens, political parties, public organizations, and experts received during public discussions.

The draft Constitution places particular emphasis on human rights and freedoms, while identifying sovereignty, independence, the unitary nature of the state, and territorial integrity as the country’s fundamental and immutable values.

Preliminary results of the republican referendum on the draft new Constitution in Kazakhstan show that 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.