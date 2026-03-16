Middle Corridor and TRIPP set new geopolitical bout in Eurasian trade - Special Eurasia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Middle Corridor and TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) routes create new geopolitical competition in Eurasian trade, reads an article titled "Maritime Geopolitical Risks for Eurasia 2026" published by Special Eurasia, a consulting and media agency specializing in geopolitical intelligence and risk assessment, Trend reports.

According to the article, maritime geopolitical risks in Eurasia will remain high this year, and competition for trade routes in the region will intensify. Simultaneously, the establishment of the Middle Corridor and the TRIPP route is tipping the scales of geopolitical balance in the region.

The article noted that by 2026, a significant geopolitical shift had occurred in the Caspian Sea region, and as a result of the weakening of traditional economic dependencies left over from the Soviet era, multipolar competition for intercontinental trade routes had formed.

Analysts noted that in this endeavor, Azerbaijan has truly solidified its standing as a logistics hub.

"Azerbaijan has become an important logistics hub in the region due to its integrated production and transit infrastructure, and the South Caucasus is becoming a major transport artery connecting Europe and Central Asia," the report emphasized.

The article pointed out that interest in the Middle Corridor has surged as Western countries look for different paths to avoid routes through Russia due to sanctions.

"A large part of Western capital, seeking to reduce dependence on Russian routes subject to sanctions, is directed at the Middle Corridor project," the article pointed out.

The article also pointed out that a key player in the geopolitical dynamics of the region is TRIPP, which came about through the U.S. initiative.

"TRIPP is presented as a U.S.-led initiative and includes a toll transit zone. This project gives Washington a 74 percent stake in the route and is seen as a direct geopolitical challenge to Russian-Iranian influence in the region," the article highlighted.

Caspian environmental crisis poses risk to maritime transport

The article highlighted that the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea also raises the stakes in terms of geopolitical and economic risks. The report noted that the Caspian Sea is currently on a downward trend, dropping around 20 centimeters each year, and is anticipated to hit a historic low in 2026.

"The decline in water levels severely limits the possibilities of ferry and tanker traffic and requires constant and costly dredging work at key ports such as Kuryk and Anzali.

Global economic stability will also increasingly depend on the rapid development of alternative routes such as the Middle Corridor and TRIPP," added the article.

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