ESIA reveals disclosure for Absheron Full Field Development Project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Joint Venture of Absheron project - TotalEnergies, SOCAR, and XRG - is pleased to announce the public disclosure of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Absheron Full Field Development Project. This disclosure is carried out in accordance with the requirements of Law No. 1175 of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Environmental Impact Assessment dated June 12, 2018, as well as the international environmental and social performance standards, and the JV’s commitment to transparent, responsible project development.

Two public consultation meetings will be organised to disclose the Draft ESIA Report and will take place on:

April 02, 2026, from 10:00 – 13:00 to the Landmark III Business Center (Conference room), Baku,

April 03, 2026, from 10:00 – 13:00 to the Sangachal Cultural House.

The Draft ESIA paper version is available at:

Landmark III Business Center – Lobby - 90 A Nizami Street – Baku,

Sangachal Cultural House – Garadagh District, Sangachal Settlement, Suvorov Street.

French-Azerbaijani University – Lobby - 183 Nizami Street – Baku

The Draft ESIA is available online at:

https://totalenergies.com/fr/azerbaidjan/absheron-ffd-esia

We are looking forward to meeting you in person at one of the meeting venues.

The purpose of the ESIA disclosure is to:

Present the scope, activities, and anticipated impacts of the Absheron Project.

Inform stakeholders - including government bodies, local communities, NGOs, and the public - about the project’s environmental and social impacts.

Provide an opportunity for public to review the ESIA and share feedback, concerns, or recommendations.

Project Overview:

Absheron gas and condensate field is located in the Caspian Sea 100 km south-east of the coast. Joint venture comprises of TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V (TEPAB) 35%, SOCAR Absheron 35% and ADNOC XRG 30%. First development phase production started up early July 2023. This first phase connects a subsea production well to a new gas processing platform, linked to SOCAR’s existing facilities in Oil Rocks. It has a production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 13,000 barrels a day of condensate. The gas is sold on the domestic market in Azerbaijan.

Following Phase 1, partners took on to progress Full Field Development of Absheron with Front End Engineering Design (FEED) started in early 2025. The objective is to reach the Final Investment Decision (FID) in the course of 2026. The Full Field Development phase is expected to bring 110 kboe/d of additional production at plateau. The development concept encompasses a significant subsea development of three deepwater wells tied back through a 140km subsea multiphasic pipe to new-built onshore facilities in Sangachal for the processing and export of gas and liquids. At plateau, the Phase 2 will produce 12.7 million cubic meters per day (4.5 billion cubic meter per year) and an initial 35,000 barrels per day of condensate in addition to Phase 1 production.