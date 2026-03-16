Azerbaijan's internet provider reduces its charter capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Aznet Technologies LLC has reduced its charter capital, the LLC's statement says, Trend reports.

The statement noted that the company's charter capital has been reduced by 6.38 million manat ($3.75 million) to 3.96 million manat ($2.3 million). Previously, the company's charter capital was 9.99 million manat ($5.88 million).

The statement pointed out that the creditors can send their claims to the company's legal address.

The internet provider was registered in 2023. Kamran Heydarov is its legal representative.