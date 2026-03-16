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Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters views Azikh cave development concept (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 March 2026 19:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters views Azikh cave development concept (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

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Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was held in Khojavend city under the chairmanship of the chief of the headquarters, Samir Nuriyev, on March 16, Trend reports.

During the visit to Khojavend, the members of the Coordination Headquarters were presented with a concept for the development of the infrastructure of the Azikh cave.

They were also informed about the archaeological research conducted in the area.

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Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters views Azikh cave development concept (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters views Azikh cave development concept (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters views Azikh cave development concept (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters views Azikh cave development concept (PHOTO)
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