Air strikes ravage homes and businesses across Iran, government spokesperson says

She noted that approximately 18,200 homes and commercial facilities were damaged in Tehran province, while around 34,500 others were affected across the country’s remaining provinces.

Mohajerani added that since the outbreak of the war, 226 women have been killed in Iran, and more than 3,000 women have been injured. The number of those killed under the age of 18 stands at 204.

She also said that the casualties include 17 emergency service workers, while 206 teachers and students are among those killed, and 154 people have been reported injured.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel