Air strikes ravage homes and businesses across Iran, government spokesperson says

She noted that approximately 18,200 homes and commercial
facilities were damaged in Tehran province, while around 34,500
others were affected across the country’s remaining provinces.
Mohajerani added that since the outbreak of the war, 226 women
have been killed in Iran, and more than 3,000 women have been
injured. The number of those killed under the age of 18 stands at
204.
She also said that the casualties include 17 emergency service
workers, while 206 teachers and students are among those killed,
and 154 people have been reported injured.
Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between
the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US
and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28.
In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and
U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region,
starting the same day.
On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking
military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of
Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme
Leader by majority vote.
From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded
further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.
According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8
dead and more than 140 wounded.
The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s
energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have
surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around
the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their
citizens to leave the region.
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