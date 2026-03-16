Azerbaijan allocates funds for restoration and conservation of Momina Khatun Mausoleum - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The funds have been allocated for the restoration and conservation of the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, located in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree in this regard.

The decree was signed with the aim of continuing restoration and conservation work on the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, which is an outstanding example of 12th-century Azerbaijani architecture.

According to the document, to continue restoration and conservation work on the Momina Khatun Mausoleum, located in the city of Nakhchivan, 9.5 million manat ($5.5 million) (nine million five hundred sixty-six thousand manats) has been allocated to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.