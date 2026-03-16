Iran fires on U.S. and Israeli positions - IRGC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC/SEPAH) of Iran has fired on the U.S. and Israeli positions within the 56th phase of the True Promise 4 Operation, says the IRGC's statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, during this phase, the strategic Rafael military base in Israel, the Southern Zone Support Command, and the U.S. Al-Udeid military base in Qatar were targeted by Khorramshahr, Emad, and Qadr missiles. Meanwhile, UAVs opened fire on the positions of anti-Iranian groups in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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