Tajikistan records notable rise in wood and paper production in January 2026
The article examines recent production trends in Tajikistan’s wood, paper and publishing industries, highlighting their contribution to the country’s broader industrial growth and manufacturing dynamics.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy