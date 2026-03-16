President Mirziyoyev highlights ambitious mining production goals for 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. Uzbekistan plans to produce 175 tons of gold, 500 tons of silver, 15,000 tons of uranium, and 500,000 tons of copper by 2030, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the remark during a ceremony marking the inauguration of the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex.

The President noted that ongoing projects in the sector, valued at $22 billion, are expected to generate approximately 40,000 new high-income jobs upon their completion.

Additionally, over the first 25 years of Uzbekistan’s independence, gold production has increased from 63 tons to 87 tons. In the past nine years alone, this output has risen by an additional 31 tons, reaching a total of 118.4 tons last year.

This growth is reflected across other areas as well. Since 2016, silver production has risen by 1.6 times, uranium output has grown by 2.1 times, and copper production has expanded by 1.4 times.

Consequently, total output in the sector increased 1.7-fold, reaching 270 trillion soums ($22.35 billion) last year.