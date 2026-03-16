Iran denies closure of Strait of Hormuz, asserting its grip on shipping traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Iran hasn't closed the Strait of Hormuz, and the Armed Forces are controlling the passage of ships, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

According to him, the restriction regarding the Strait of Hormuz is due to the military air strikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran.

Baghaei said that in such a situation, no coastal country will allow the ships of the attacking countries to move normally to reinforce themselves.

The official said that the U.S., Israel, and their allies should not use the Strait of Hormuz to strike Iran. Countries that aren't part of the military air strikes against Iran can pass through the Strait in coordination with the Iranian armed forces.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel