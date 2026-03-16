WB approves grant to combat gas leaks in Uzbekistan’s transmission system
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank has approved a new grant to help Uzbekistan reduce gas leaks in its aging transmission network, supporting efforts to improve energy efficiency and strengthen the country’s energy security.
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