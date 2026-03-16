Iran refutes appeal for ceasefire amid ongoing escalation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Iran hasn't appealed to any party for a ceasefire in connection with the ongoing military escalation, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is looking to wrap up this war in a manner that won't occur again.



Araghchi pointed out that Iran is carrying on with its resistance smoothly.

"Iran has no doubts about defending itself and has the power to continue the war in any direction," the minister added.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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