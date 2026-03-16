Turkmenistan, Afghanistan work to expedite land acquisition for TAPI pipeline

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 16. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have engaged in discussions to expedite the land acquisition process for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline in Afghanistan, Trend reports via Afghanistan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock.

This issue was addressed during a meeting between Murad Amanov, head of the TAPI project; Mullah Attaullah Omari, Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock; and Hoja Ovezov, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan.

During the meeting, Amanov briefed the Afghan side on the practical progress of the project and called for accelerating procedures related to land acquisition and the determination of land prices in accordance with the framework agreement signed by the four participating countries.

Earlier, vessels operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), part of AZCON Holding, began transporting pipes intended for construction work under the TAPI project. The shipments are being carried out from the Baku Port to the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

By the end of the year, the vessels are expected to deliver a total of 11,700 pipes to the destination as part of the TAPI project’s construction process.