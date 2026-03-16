Azerbaijani judokas win three medals at Open European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Open European Judo Championships among adults, held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, have concluded, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, two more representatives of the Azerbaijani team climbed onto the podium.

Jamal Feyziev, competing in the over-100 kg weight category, won the silver medal, while Elmar Gasymov, who competed in the under-100 kg weight class, claimed a bronze medal.

It should be noted that on the first day of the tournament, Azerbaijani judoka Tofig Mamedov (66 kg) also finished third and secured a bronze medal.