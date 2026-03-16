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Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 March 2026 15:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

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Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The regular meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was held in Khojavand city under the chairmanship of the chief of the headquarters, Samir Nuriyev, on March 16, Trend reports.

Following the meeting, members of the Coordination Headquarters conducted an inspection of a recently repaired house in the city.

They were briefed on the improvements and living conditions established within the house.

Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Coordination Headquarters inspects newly repaired house in Khojavand (PHOTO)
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