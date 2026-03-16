ADB announces tender for digital transformation project of Azerbaijan Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched procurement procedures within the framework of the "Azerbaijan Railways Digital Transformation Project," and an international tender has been announced for the project, Trend reports via ADB.

The project involves the digitalization of the main operational processes of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC and is financed by a loan of $47 million. The financing was allocated within the framework of ADB's loan No. 4497-AZE.

The main goal of the project is to increase the efficiency of management and operations in the railway sector. In this context, it is planned to digitize railway transportation management, asset management, investment planning and management, and the system of work with freight customers, as well as corporate functions.

The project is set to boost data management, streamline asset management, enhance the overall efficiency of railway operations, cut costs, bolster railway safety, and ramp up labor productivity.

Simultaneously, the project will bring together ADY's key business processes into one management information system, and the skills of the company's employees in information technologies will be enhanced.

The project will be implemented nationwide, and one of the main goals is to ensure the sustainable development of the railway sector in Azerbaijan.

All procurement procedures financed within the framework of the project will be carried out in accordance with the ADB's international open tendering rules. Procurement will be organized through international competitive tendering procedures in accordance with the bank's Procurement Policy and Rules dated 2017.

The financing for the initiative became effective on March 10, 2025, and the acquisition and bidding procedures are presently in progress. The initiative received the green light on September 30, 2024.

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