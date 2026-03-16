Uzbekistan reveals foreign investment growth in mining sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. About $10 billion in foreign investment has been attracted to Uzbekistan’s mining industry over the past nine years, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The figure was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a ceremony marking the launch of the third copper processing plant at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex.

According to the President, the sector currently includes 65 private enterprises, reflecting the growing role of private capital in the development of the country’s mining industry.

Speaking about the new facility, Mirziyoyev noted that the project, valued at $2.7 billion, is not just another production unit but a modern industrial complex that will strengthen Uzbekistan’s industrial capacity and contribute to deeper processing of natural resources.

He emphasized that the launch of the new plant is expected to increase output, create new jobs, and support the country’s strategy aimed at expanding high value-added production in the mining and metallurgical sector.