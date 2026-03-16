Afghanistan rolls out strategic export shipments via Lapis Lazuli Corridor

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 16. Afghanistan has initiated the transportation of eight commercial consignments of national exports through the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, Trend reports via the Afghan Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation.

The consignments, which include a range of products such as dried fruit, jam, pressure cookers, and energy drinks, will be transported by the Afghan logistics company “Rahmat Moomin.” These goods will first cross the Torghundi border control point into Turkmenistan. From there, they will be transferred to Türkiye, following a route through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. Upon reaching Türkiye, the shipments will then continue to their final destinations in Saudi Arabia, the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands.

The Lapis Lazuli Corridor is a multimodal trade and transit route connecting Afghanistan with Europe through Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The corridor was officially established under a framework agreement signed in November 2017 at the RECCA‑VII conference in Ashgabat, aiming to provide Afghanistan with a safer and more cost‑effective alternative to traditional export routes.

The route begins at Afghan border points such as Torghundi, passes through Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi port, crosses the Caspian Sea to Baku, and continues via Georgia to Türkiye, linking Afghan goods to European and global markets. Named after the historic lapis lazuli trade routes, the corridor integrates road, rail, and maritime transport. Early operational data show that test shipments of around 175 tons were carried in 2018, while by 2020, about 55,500 tons of cargo were transported through Azerbaijan along the corridor. At full capacity, the corridor is projected to handle 2–3 million tons of goods per year.

The Lapis Lazuli Corridor is expected to boost Afghan exports, reduce transit costs, and strengthen regional economic cooperation, offering a long-term platform for trade between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Europe.