Kyrgyzstan adjusts gold buyback prices to stabilize market confidence
Photo: AI
“The fluctuation in the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan’s gold ounce prices reflects short-term market volatility and demand dynamics in the domestic precious metals sector.”
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