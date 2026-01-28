Azerbaijan and European companies explore green energy partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and European companies in the production of green energy have been discussed, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission.

The meeting focused on the priorities of the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in Europe’s energy security, as well as the expansion of the list of countries purchasing Azerbaijani gas. It was noted that 12.8 bcm of gas were supplied from Azerbaijan to Europe last year. The sides emphasized that, alongside natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other key areas are reflected in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and the EU on a strategic partnership in the field of energy, which forms the basis of bilateral energy relations.

The meeting also addressed regional energy connectivity projects for electricity transmission between Azerbaijan and Europe via the Black Sea, as well as routes planned through Nakhchivan and Georgia. An exchange of views took place on the inclusion of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project in the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) Ten-Year Network Development Plan for 2026–2036 (TYNDP), as well as the potential granting of Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status. It was also noted that the new route, which will connect Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye via the Zangezur corridor, will serve as a strategic energy corridor linking Central Asia and Europe.

During the discussions, cooperation opportunities with European companies in renewable energy projects were assessed, particularly in the production and transmission of solar and wind energy. Issues of cooperation within the framework of the Azerbaijan-EU Energy Dialogue, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils, were also reviewed.

