Azerbaijan advocates for expanding ties with Oman, Speaker of Parliament says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova has emphasized the importance of further expanding relations with Oman during a meeting with the Foreign Minister of this country, Badr al-Busaidi, as a part of her official visit to Oman, a source in the parliament told Trend.

During the meeting, the minister noted a positive impact of relations between the parliaments on ties between the two countries and peoples, stressing the particular importance of the speaker's visit in this context.

He also noted significant potential for the political, economic, tourism, and business cooperation between the two countries. The official said that parliaments can make an important contribution to further expanding cooperation in the areas.

Besides, the minister underscored broad opportunities created by Azerbaijan’s strategic geographical position in the fields of logistics and transportation, and contribution of Oman’s location at the crossroads of major international transport routes to the further expansion of joint cooperation.

Gafarova pointed out during the meeting that the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Oman are based on solid foundations and that there are broad prospects for their further development.

She stressed successfully continuing cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, and consistent support of Oman to Azerbaijan in documents adopted regarding the protection of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The meeting noted that the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Oman has created opportunities to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level. The importance of contacts between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy of the two countries was also highlighted.

Gafarova said that cooperation between the legislative bodies is highly valued and that consistent efforts are being made to ensure the continuity of mutual support through parliamentary diplomacy.

She noted that following the first meeting between the speakers of the two countries in January 2023, inter-parliamentary cooperation has expanded significantly, with mutual meetings held within the framework of various visits and events.

The parties pointed out that the ongoing mutual contacts contribute to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

The speaker emphasized that Azerbaijan and Oman are peace-loving states, attaching special importance to preserving stability and developing cooperation, adding in this context that the development of relations between the two countries is both logical and necessary.

Touching upon the humanitarian cooperation issues, the meeting emphasized the significance of the visit of the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, to Oman in terms of discussing cultural relations and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties further exchanged views on the current situation in the region. Gafarova noted that the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation followed the launch of a peace process in the region at Azerbaijan’s initiative, and that, particularly after the Washington summit, important progress has been achieved toward the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Additionally, the meeting noted that efforts to create new transport links in the region will contribute to stability and cooperation there.

