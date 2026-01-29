Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway line gains traction with signed key agreements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. On January 29 in Tbilisi, relevant agreements were signed between BTKI Railways LLC, a joint venture of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and Marabda-Kartsakhi Railway LLC, and Georgian Railways JSC to ensure the full operational launch of the joint venture along the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway line, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

One of the agreements covers the use of the Marabda–Akhaltsikhe railway infrastructure, while the other concerns the provision of terminal services at Akhaltsikhe station.

At the signing ceremony, it was noted that the new agreements will enable more efficient operations along the BTK, a key segment of the Middle Corridor, and increase freight volumes.

ADY has successfully completed repair and modernization works on the 184-kilometer section of the BTK line passing through Georgia, which features challenging terrain. As a result, the annual freight capacity of the line has increased from 1 million to 5 million tons. The main goal of modernizing this railway is to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and establish the BTK as one of the main freight arteries of the corridor.

BTKI Railways LLC was established on August 13, 2024. The joint venture focuses on the efficient management of BTK operations, attracting new cargo, strengthening strategic transport connections in the region, and unlocking the potential of the Middle Corridor.

