Iranian foreign minister set to visit Türkiye

Politics Materials 29 January 2026 14:49 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Seyyed Abbas Araghchi / X

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Türkiye on January 30, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Iran remains committed to further strengthening its relations with neighboring countries, adhering to a policy based on good neighborliness and mutual interests.

In addition, a series of recent telephone discussions has taken place between the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye, focusing on regional cooperation and the evolving situation in the region.

