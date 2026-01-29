Iranian foreign minister set to visit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Türkiye on January 30, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Iran remains committed to further strengthening its relations with neighboring countries, adhering to a policy based on good neighborliness and mutual interests.

In addition, a series of recent telephone discussions has taken place between the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye, focusing on regional cooperation and the evolving situation in the region.