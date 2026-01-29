Azerbaijan, Oman delve into interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, has met with the Chairman of the State Council of Oman, Sheikh Abdulmalik Al Khalili, to discuss interparliamentary cooperation within the framework of her official visit to the country, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the existence of bilateral relations between the two countries based on friendship, mutual respect, and understanding.

The meeting noted broad opportunities created by the historical, religious, and cultural similarities between the two peoples for the development of relations between the countries. The meeting saw an exchange of views on relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries, and emphasized the contribution of the inter-parliamentary cooperation to the further development of bilateral relations.

The parties highly appreciated the deepening of interparliamentary ties in recent years. Mutual visits of the parliamentary speakers and the strengthening of contacts within the framework of various international organizations were assessed as important factors in expanding the relations.

Al Khalili expressed confidence that the first official visit of the Azerbaijani parliament speaker to Oman will give new impetus to the further development of bilateral relations.

The meeting emphasized successful cooperation of the parliaments of both countries on both bilateral and international parliamentary platforms, including mutual support demonstrated within organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Gafarova highlighted the importance of cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network established on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and positively evaluated the active participation of the Omani parliament in the organization.

The exchange of views also covered other issues of mutual interest.

