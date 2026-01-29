Iran's non-oil exports to Türkiye decline in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29.​ Iran's non-oil exports to Türkiye declined by 3.9% in value and 9.6% in volume in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through December 21, 2025), compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Customs Administration (IRICA) shows that the country exported non-oil products worth $5 billion and totaling 10.1 million tons to Türkiye during this period. In comparison, during the same period last year, exports to Türkiye amounted to approximately $5.2 billion and 11.2 million tons.

The main categories of exported goods included agricultural and food products, petrochemical products, industrial goods, and minerals.

Trade turnover between Iran and Türkiye during the first nine months of the current Iranian year reached $12 billion with a total of 16 million tons, showing a 14.8% decline in value and a 1.5% decrease in weight compared to the same period last year.

Overall, Iran’s total product exports during the nine months reached approximately $41.2 billion with a total weight of 119 million tons. Compared to the same period last year, total exports fell by 5.78% in value while increasing by 1% in volume.

