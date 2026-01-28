Uzbekistan and Poland map out strategic collaboration for 2026

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 28. Uzbekistan and Poland discussed plans for bilateral cooperation for 2026, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Muzaffar Madrakhimov and Pawel Kowal, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of the Parliament of Poland.

The sides expressed mutual interest in further strengthening cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, logistics, and transport.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to hold joint events, including visits of parliamentary delegations, meetings of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.