Azerbaijan offers to establish visa-free regime for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan has offered to initiate the procedures for establishing a visa-free regime for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina Vilayat Guliyev said in an interview for Sarajevo Times, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan stands firmly for cooperation, mutual respect, and peaceful development. We see Bosnia and Herzegovina as a friendly and important partner, and we are confident that our relations will continue to grow for the benefit of both nations and future generations.In this spirit, Azerbaijan is keen to further encourage tourism and business activity between our countries, recognizing their important role in bringing societies closer together and creating tangible benefits for citizens. Azerbaijan has offered to initiate the procedures for establishing a visa-free regime for citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which would significantly facilitate travel, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges," said Vilayat Guliyev.