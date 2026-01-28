Iran, Saudi Arabia stress regional peace and stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28.​ Iran and Saudi Arabia have highlighted the importance of joint responsibility and coordinated action among all countries to maintain peace and stability in the region, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a phone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

During the call, both ministers warned that any escalation of tension in the region could have dangerous consequences for peace and stability. They also reviewed a recent phone conversation between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, exchanging views on regional and international issues.

The phone conversation between the Iranian president and the Saudi crown prince took place the previous day.

