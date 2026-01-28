Kazakhstan set to strengthen marriage and family values at constitutional level

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 28. Kazakhstan plans to strengthen the values of marriage and family at the constitutional level as part of a broader package of amendments, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court Bakyt Nurmukhanov said at the fourth meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission, Trend reports via the official Telegram channel of the commission.

Presenting the consolidated draft, Nurmukhanov noted that the updated Constitution will reinforce guarantees for the realization and protection of rights and freedoms based on the principle of the supreme value of the individual.

He said the amendments provide for stronger safeguards for personal inviolability, protection of personal data in the digital era, enhanced protection of human dignity and social rights, and greater legal certainty.

According to him, the reforms also revise the right to freedom of speech and creativity, introducing clearer guarantees for intellectual property protection.

Nurmukhanov added that significant changes are envisaged in the section on justice and judicial authority, including measures to strengthen judicial independence and improve human rights protection mechanisms.

On January 21, 2026, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the Commission on Constitutional Reform.

