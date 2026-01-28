Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector boosts state budget revenues in 2025
Budget revenues from Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector recorded solid growth, contributing significantly to overall state income.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy