Uzbekistan sees 50% rise in microfinance assets in 2025
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s microfinance sector saw consolidated assets jump 50% to 11.8 trillion soums ($975.6 million) at the start of 2026, driven by strong loan growth and a sharp rise in bank deposits, the Central Bank reports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy