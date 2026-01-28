Iran’s international cargo transport via airports slips in 9M2025
The volume of cargo transported through Iranian airports to international destinations fell by volume during the nine months of the current Iranian year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy