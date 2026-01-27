Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan prolongs arrest term of Russian citizens detained in Baku

Society Materials 27 January 2026 16:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan prolongs arrest term of Russian citizens detained in Baku

Farida Mammadova
Farida Mammadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The term of arrest of Russian citizens detained in Baku has been extended to another three months, Trend reports via a source in law enforcement agencies.

The relevant decision was taken by the Khatai district court of Baku.

As part of the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the accused were detained in connection with the transit and illegal circulation of narcotics from Iran, as well as cyber fraud.

