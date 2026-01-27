Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament discusses interparliamentary co-op with Emirati counterpart

Gafarova recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had been honored with the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, emphasizing that the recognition of the Azerbaijani leader with such a distinguished award, named after the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, holds great significance for the people of Azerbaijan.

The discussion also delved into the current state and prospects of interparliamentary cooperation. Gafarova noted the active engagement between the two countries through parliamentary platforms, referencing her recent official visits to the UAE and Ghobash’s visit to Azerbaijan. She underscored that these visits, coupled with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on parliamentary cooperation, have substantially strengthened bilateral relations.

In response, Ghobash spoke highly of his visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing how the discussions held during his trip had effectively bolstered the ties between the two nations.

Gafarova further highlighted the successful organization of the second edition of the forum, underscoring the vital role of such international platforms in addressing global challenges.

The meeting concluded with fruitful exchanges on a range of other topics of mutual interest.

