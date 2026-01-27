Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 27 January 2026 16:16 (UTC +04:00)
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament discusses interparliamentary co-op with Emirati counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and discussed interparliamentary cooperation, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Saqr Ghobash warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation and expressed his gratitude for Gafarova’s visit and her participation in the 2nd session of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The leaders highlighted the dynamic and comprehensive development of bilateral relations, noting that Azerbaijan and the UAE share deep historical, religious, and cultural ties. They emphasized that the strategic partnership between the two countries has grown strongly across all areas.

Gafarova recalled that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had been honored with the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, emphasizing that the recognition of the Azerbaijani leader with such a distinguished award, named after the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, holds great significance for the people of Azerbaijan.

The discussion also delved into the current state and prospects of interparliamentary cooperation. Gafarova noted the active engagement between the two countries through parliamentary platforms, referencing her recent official visits to the UAE and Ghobash’s visit to Azerbaijan. She underscored that these visits, coupled with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on parliamentary cooperation, have substantially strengthened bilateral relations.

In response, Ghobash spoke highly of his visit to Azerbaijan, emphasizing how the discussions held during his trip had effectively bolstered the ties between the two nations.

Gafarova further highlighted the successful organization of the second edition of the forum, underscoring the vital role of such international platforms in addressing global challenges.

The meeting concluded with fruitful exchanges on a range of other topics of mutual interest.

