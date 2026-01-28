Azerbaijan set to implement programs on protection of children's rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. State bodies in Azerbaijan will implement programs for the protection of children's rights with the participation of local commissions, Trend reports.

This matter is reflected in the draft law "On Children's Rights," discussed at today's meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women, and Children's Issues.

The draft law envisages implementation of the programs with the participation of local commissions for the protection of children's rights by the state bodies (institutions) and local self-government bodies to support the effective protection of children's rights established in this law.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) defending children's rights will be able to implement support programs for children independently or jointly with other NGOs.

Institutions defending children's rights and non-governmental organizations

The protection of children's rights in Azerbaijan will be ensured by commissions for the protection of children's rights, a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive body, courts, prosecutor's offices and other law enforcement bodies, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, and local self-government bodies.

State bodies (institutions) and local self-government bodies will support the activities of NGOs protecting children's rights.

The activities of NGOs protecting children's rights shall be based on the principles and requirements established by this law.

