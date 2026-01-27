President Tokayev appoints new Minister of Labor and Social Protection

Photo: Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 27. Askarbek Yertaev has been appointed the new Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Earlier, Svetlana Zhakupova, who had previously held the position, was dismissed from office by a decree issued by President Tokayev.

She served as the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population from 2024 to 2025. On June 9, 2025, she was appointed First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan.