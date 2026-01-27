Kazakhstan and Israel explore new frontiers for economic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 27. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar discussed ways to intensify trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Kazakh president.

President Tokayev highlighted that the visit of Gideon Sa'ar underscores Israel’s firm commitment to enhancing comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan.

The sides engaged in discussions on the potential for expanding trade, economic, and scientific collaboration, with particular focus on joint projects in artificial intelligence, agriculture, and water resource management.

Tokayev expressed his approval of the Kazakh-Israeli business forum held in Astana as part of the visit, emphasizing that its outcomes are expected to significantly advance bilateral investment cooperation.

In response, Gideon Sa'ar underscored Israel’s keen interest in revitalizing trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan and elevating bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively higher level.

The Israeli foreign minister also expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, noting their role in promoting stability, peace, and international dialogue. The sides additionally exchanged views on current international issues.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar embarked on an official visit to Kazakhstan on January 27, following visit to Azerbaijan on January 26