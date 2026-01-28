State Tourism Agency migrated its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

As part of the implementation of the Decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, “On measures for the creation of the 'Government Cloud' (G-cloud) and the provision of ‘cloud’ services,” the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has migrated its information systems to the “Government Cloud.”

The agency’s main digital resources have been placed in the Baku Data Center operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. “AzInTelecom” has provided the State Tourism Agency with “Virtual Server – IaaS” (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and “Backup – BaaS” (Backup-as-a-Service) cloud services. As a result, the agency has obtained a more resilient and accessible IT infrastructure for its critical systems.

It should be noted that, within the framework of the “Government Cloud” project, state institutions are fully or partially migrating their IT systems to the Baku Main and Yevlakh Backup Data Centers of AzInTelecom. As a result, current IT expenses of the institutions decrease, and the performance of their information systems improves. The process also ensures enhanced information security, a more resilient IT infrastructure, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring.

It should be noted that “AzInTelecom” LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to obtain the “TIER III” certification, which defines international standards for cloud services.