Kazakhstan and Israel set to unlock visa-free travel between nations

The document was signed in Astana during the official visit of Gideon Sa’ar to Kazakhstan. In addition to the visa memorandum, agreements were concluded on cooperation in diplomatic training and public diplomacy.

During the visit, the 12th round of political consultations took place between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of international and regional issues, including initiatives aimed at fostering peaceful resolutions and building trust in the Middle East. Notably, the talks included an exchange of perspectives on Kazakhstan’s involvement in the activities of the Board of Peace and cooperation under the Abraham Accords.

Kosherbaev emphasized the significant potential for expanding trade, investment, and technological cooperation, with particular focus on sectors such as agritech and the food industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, infrastructure and logistics, as well as energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also highlighted Kazakhstan’s leadership in digital technology, as evidenced by its ranking in the UN online services index and the World Bank’s GovTech maturity indicators. He extended an invitation to Israeli companies to engage in collaborative efforts on joint projects.

In response, Sa’ar confirmed his country's readiness to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral economic and cultural ties.

As part of the visit, a business forum alos was held with the participation of business circles from both countries, where B2B and B2G meetings took place. The participants discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in priority sectors such as high-tech agriculture, water management, and digital technologies.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Israel for the period from January through November 2025 reached $162.4 million (with exports amounting to $92.1 million and imports to $70.3 million).

This marks the first official visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Kazakhstan in the past 16 years.